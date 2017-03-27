Islands prepare for cyclone impact

WHITSUNDAY islands are not taking any chances as cyclone Debbie approaches the coast.

Daydream Island spokesperson Brenton Gibbs said the island had activated all steps in line with cyclone policies and procedures.

"Daydream Island is well prepared for these events and has processes in place to deal with cyclonic conditions. Safety for all guests and staff is our highest priority," he said.

"All guests have been advised to remain in their rooms or the Main Atrium area - which are cyclone rated -- for the next 24 to 36 hours depending on the path of the cyclone."

Hayman Island released a media statement affirming their commitment to safety in light of weather conditions.

"Hayman Island is working with relevant authorities and taking all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure guest and staff safety," the statement reads.

"All guests and colleagues that are currently on the island are safe in residence."

No flights are operating to or from Hamilton Island and Maritime Safety Queensland has advised vessels are not permitted to operate in the region due to extreme weather warnings.

More to come.