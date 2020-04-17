Isolations sparks proactive approach to fire season

Families are advised to prepare for the upcoming fire season by cleaning out their gutters, mowing the lawn, trimming trees too close to buildings and creating their bushfire survival plan. . Picture: Toby Zerna

Families are advised to prepare for the upcoming fire season by cleaning out their gutters, mowing the lawn, trimming trees too close to buildings and creating their bushfire survival plan. . Picture: Toby Zerna

BORED residents in lockdown have the chance to get a head start on the fire season, as firefighters encourage everyone to prepare their properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Greg Leach reminded the community to be proactive, particularly following the two back-to-back horror fire seasons.

“An adequately prepared property can help reduce the severity of a bushfire,” Mr Leach said.

Small, simple steps would help stop any fires from expanding, he said.

“Residents can remove leaves and leaf litter, clear gutters, trim overhanging branches and keep lawns short to prevent bush and grass fires from starting and spreading on their property,” he said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Greg Leach reminded the community to be proactive, particularly following the two back-to-back horror fire seasons. Photo: Liam Kidston.

KFC worker goes from fryer to amateur firefighter

$12,000 funding boost to protect rural firefighters

Hero’s welcome home for our returned firefighters

‘Skeleton crews’ to defend communities from blazes

Mr Leach encouraged residents to reach out to their local Rural Fire Service brigade if they needed assistance.

“We will be working to minimise the bushfire risk, but bushfire prevention is a community effort,” he said.

Residents should also prepare their bushfire survival plan.

“A well thought-out plan could make all the difference once bushfire season is under way,” he said.

For more information on bushfire preparation and survival plans, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au