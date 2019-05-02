Issue leads to massive recall of popular small car

More than 70,000 Mazda3s have been recalled.

More than 70,000 Mazda3s have been recalled. Chris Benny Imaging

ONE of Australia's most popular small cars is being recalled to fixed defective windscreen wipers that may stop working.

Mazda3 'BM' and 'BN' variants built between 2015 and 2017 are affected. The published vehicle identification list includes more than 70,000 cars.

The recall has also been issued overseas, which started in the US and Canada last month.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commision recall notice said on the affected vehicles the front windscreen wipers may become inoperative due to a defective relay contained within the Front Body Control Module (F-BCM).

"Drivers may experience reduced or poor visibility while driving due to inoperative front windscreen wipers, possibly causing an accident," the recall notice says.

Mazda Australia has announced it will contact all affected customers as soon as parts become available.

Owners will be able to take their vehicle to a Mazda dealer for the replacement of the module at no charge.

Those who have the affected vehicles can contact Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411 or check Mazda's VIN look-up tool by visiting www.mazda.com.au/recalls.

According to Associated Press, the Japanese carmaker traced the problem to metal deposits that can cause a wiper relay to stick, knocking out the wipers and limiting driver visibility. The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries due to the problem.