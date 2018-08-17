Isuzu unveils monster ute that looks like a Transformer

Isuzu has unveiled a monster truck that towers over the latest ‘super utes’ from Ford and HSV. Picture: Supplied.

ISUZU has unveiled a monster truck that towers over other super utes such as the Ford Ranger Raptor and HSV Colorado SportsCat, but there is just one catch: it's not coming to showrooms anytime soon.

The D-Max Concept X is a flight of fancy to show what the brand's ute is capable of once it is modified wildly and fitted with massive 38-inch mud terrain tyres and the suspension is given a seven-inch lift.

Unfortunately such a beast wouldn't be legal on Australian roads because it's too wide to fit into a lane.

You may also have a hard time fitting the D-Max Concept X into a shopping centre car park given that it is more than 2 metres high.

At 5.5-metres long it would also be a bugger to park.

However, its design theme is said to be a pointer to a Toyota HiLux Rugged-X style of tough off-road accessories that may become available down the track for the Isuzu D-Max.

The monster ute - paired with a high riding version of the Isuzu M-UX family seven-seater four-wheel-drive - was unveiled at the National 4x4 Outdoors Show in Melbourne today.

The Isuzu D-Max precision driving team was behind the concept.

"We saw a set of gigantic tyres on the Toyo stand one day and our boss joked about putting them on his company car," said lead driver Jack Monkhouse.

Wayne Boatwright, Team D-MAX director said the project then "got a bit out of control".

"We didn't set out to build a racer or pre-runner or rock crawler," said Boatwright.

"It would have been easy to bolt on many accessories but we wanted to go our own way. Most of the build (including) the guards, bull bars, bonnet, brakes, suspension and chassis modifications are all in-house custom work."

Although the Isuzu 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine didn't get a power bump, the result is a ute that could "almost look at home in the next 'Transformer' movie … the kind of car that every child dreams about".

The Isuzu concept vehicles will appear at country shows around Australia over the next 12 months.

FOR THE TECH HEADS: ISUZU D-MAX CONCEPT X

Engine: 3.0-litre turbo diesel

Power: 130kW/430Nm

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Tyres: 38/15.5R20 Toyo Mud Terrain

Wheels: 20 x 12 inches

Suspension: 7-inch lift, custom 60mm remote reservoir shock absorbers

Brakes: Six piston calipers, 390mm discs (front), four-piston calipers, 355mm discs (rear)

Overall length: 5500mm (versus 5295mm standard)

Overall height: 2100mm (versus 1785mm standard)

Overall width: 2150mm (versus 1860mm standard)

Ground clearance: 370mm (versus 235mm standard)

Approach angle: 49.7 degrees (versus 30 degrees standard)

Departure angle: 38.5 degrees (versus 22.7 degrees standard)

