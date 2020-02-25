‘It broke my heart’: Women rescue 12 abandoned cats

DEVASTED: Dianne Wills along with her daughter Talei Marshall and her friend Tracey Prenner spent three days rescuing cats that had been dumped on the side of the road near Blackbutt. Photo: Laura Blackmore

IT TOOK almost three days for a few dedicated residents to capture 12 cats that had been dumped on the side of the road.

Dianne Wills along with her daughter Talei Marshall and Tracey Prenner were determined to bring the cats to safety they discovered just outside of Blackbutt.

For decades Ms Wills had been rescuing wildlife but she said she had never come across anything like this before.

"It broke my heart to see them how they were," Ms Wills said.

"They were so hungry when we got them that they gobbled down all of the food I feed them.

"It's not fair, they didn't ask to be born.

"It also affects our wildlife," she said.

"Plus they inbred which causes all sorts of health problems and more feral cats."

Ms Wills said Tracey Prenner was driving home along the Googa Creek Rd when she saw the cats walking along the side of the road.

She said her friend called her up to come and try get the cats to a safe home.

They set traps up to catch the animals, but unfortunately couldn't save them all.

"It looked like one of them had been killed by a car," Ms Wills said.

"The mother of the litter also sustained some type of serious injury.

"She is doing okay now though and is resting up.

"I don't think they are from the same litter because they are all different colours.

"It is so sad, I couldn't believe this could happen.

"I want to create some awaress for people to take responsibility for their pets.

Ms Wills said she believed desexing was the best way to prevent these types of issues occurring in the community, even though it could be a hefty bill.

"Desexing is a good thing, but a lot of people can't afford to go to the vet.

"Surely the RSPCA could organise other situations like students to come out and perform the desexing.

"Regardless of the costs, owners desexing their animals would make a huge difference."

Next Wednesday, February 27 Ms Wills will take the cats to Kingaroy RSPCA to hopefully find some new forever homes.

Last financial year RSPCA Qld received 17,810 animal cruelty complaints and neglect calls.

If you have witnesses animal cruelty, including neglect or abandonment, report it via phone 1300 264 625 or submit a form online here.