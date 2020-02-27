’It gives us a voice and chance to come home’

TEARS welled in Peter Pryor's eyes when he described the feeling of "finally being able to go home" as he helped launch the first guided indigenous tour in the Whitsundays today.

The Ngaro Indigenous Cultural Tour is the first of its kind in the region, providing small groups with an intimate insight into the stories and history Ngaro tribe.

The tour is significant in paving the way for indigenous tourism in the Whitsundays and gives Ngaro traditional owners, including tour guide Mr Pryor, the chance to educate others and reclaim their culture and heritage.

"We hope to use tourism as a podium to tell the Ngaro story," he said.

"This is history, this is absolute history in the making here, not only for the Ngaro people but for the history of Queensland.

"(It is) giving the Ngaro people a voice and giving us a chance to come home and tell our stories, so it's huge.

"We're here and we're going to start bringing the family home, so this is what it's all about."

Ngaro Traditional Owner's and guides of the Ngaro Indigenous Cultural Tour Tony, Peter and William Prior.

The new tour was a labour of love for Mr Pryor as well as owner of Whitsunday Paradise Explorer John Henderson.

Mr Henderson said the plan for the tour was hatched 18 months ago and had been an incredible learning curve for him that he looked forward to sharing with others.

"I met Peter two years after Cyclone Debbie … and we just started to talk and he became aware of the tours that I do," he said.

"(Peter) said he would love to see his people come home but there's nothing for them to come home to, and that (he) can't really do that on (his) own.

"And I said 'well I'm on my own, I'm a sole operator trader and I do little eco tours at my place and I believe I'm making a difference, so why don't we put something together?' And that's how it started."

Mr Henderson worked closely with Mr Pryor to create a tour that would provide a unique experience delivered by traditional Ngaro indigenous guides including Mr Pryor's relatives, Tony and William.

Whitsunday Paradise Explorer Owner Operator John Henderson, Ngaro Traditional Owner Tony Pryor, Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones, Ngaro Traditional Owner Peter Pryor, CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler, managing director of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and (front) Ngaro Traditional Owner William Prior

The tour will stop at Nara Inlet and includes a gourmet lunch with damper and billy tea on the beach and a lesson in how to throw handmade fishing spears.

However, Mr Pryor said the tour goes beyond just educating tourists.

"It's getting the fire burning in the belly of the young ones because they're our future and they want to hear the stories as well and connect back to our ancestral lands, so this is a great way to do it," he said.

"People come here to see our beautiful islands and our beautiful landscape … and part of that history of the Whitsundays is the Ngaro people, so we now have a chance to tell everybody.

"Not so much in a negative light, because we don't want to carry the pains of our past into the future.

"We don't want to instil that anger and pain upon our young ones coming through in the future, we want to leave a positive impact on the kids coming through so doing something like this will help that process.

"We don't need a native title process to tell us who we are and where we come from, so we'll tell the world who we are and where we come from."

The tour will run from 9am to 4pm twice a week, but Mr Henderson hoped they would soon expand to more days and a larger boat, although groups would remain small to ensure everyone had the opportunity to learn and ask questions.

Queensland Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones had a sneak peek of the tour today where Mr Pryor spoke about traditional tools used by the Ngaro tribe.

The Ngaro Indigenous Cultural Tour will provide insight into the stories and history Ngaro tribe from traditional owners including Peter Pryor.

Ms Jones said the tour provided the Whitsunday community with an opportunity to better understand the history of the region and hoped others would share in the experience.

The establishment of the tours has come at the right time, as 2020 has been declared the Year of Indigenous Tourism.

"What better way to kick off the year of indigenous tourism than to have the very first product here in the Whitsundays," she said.

"For so many of us, we come to the Whitsundays because it is the jewel in the crown of tourism for Queensland and for our country, but up until now we haven't had an Aboriginal experience so it's a real game-changer for the region.

"Most of us have at some point come and seen the islands, but we've never been told the stories that (are) 60,000 years old of those islands, so to hear about the special places and what each island means to the traditional owners, I think is a story worth telling and I think will be very popular with tourists as well.

"It was an emotional day launching this service but it's going to be world class."

Mr Henderson said the tour had already received interest from the community and he looked forward to taking the first group out as soon as they booked.

"We proudly shout out to the world that Airlie Beach is the heart of the reef, and rightly so," he said.

"However, we have a number of other hearts in our region and the heart which I believe is about to start beating again is the heart of the islands originating from the indigenous culture."