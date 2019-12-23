'It hasn’t taken its toll yet': Producers raise prices

DOING WHAT WE CAN: Trish Roche and Raychel Farrell help steer customers toward good deals at Percy’s Fruit Market.

DOING WHAT WE CAN: Trish Roche and Raychel Farrell help steer customers toward good deals at Percy’s Fruit Market.

AS producers feel the strain of the drought they are left with no choice but to hike up prices of fruit and vegetables.

Warwick fruit shop owner Percy Pugliese said the worst is yet to come.

"Right now you can outsource form other states as the Granite Belt is producing less, but it may get to a point where the drought won't even permit that," he said.

"If the drought goes on any longer, we'll really start feeling the affects."

While costings for local produce are a legitemate business concern, Warwick fruit shop owner Pugliese said he will continue to source from the Granite Belt.

"Yes prices have absolutely increased, but you have to do your bit to help," he said.

"If people buy their produce locally from us, they'll know it's going back into the economy and helping those farmers who are only raising prices because they're struggling."

Mr Pugliese said he does what he can to help customers save their dollars.

He said the two products he has seen increase are lychees averaging at $100 a box and green beans.

"Customers come in on a budget and I steer them from green beans and toward broccoli," he said.

"I didn't bother with lychees this season but we have some beautiful stone fruit and cherries."

Mr Pugliese said customers are sympathetic to the price increase.

"They come in and look at the lettuce and say what beautiful lettuce, I don't know how they can grow it in forty degree heat," he said.

"They compliment the farmers that are growing stuff in such adverse conditions and justifiably so."

But Mr Pugliese said he's pleased overall with Christmas prices.

"It hasn't taken it's toll, yet."