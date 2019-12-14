Linda Williscroft with her trophy after winning the Queensland award for Excellence in the Residential Aged Care category alongside a butterfly remembrance tree.

PROSERPINE palliative care nurse Linda WIlliscroft has won the Queensland award for Excellence in the Residential Aged Care category of the Palliative Care in Queensland Annual Awards.

Mrs Williscroft, a nurse at Proserpine Nursing Home, said she was “a bit shocked” as she didn’t expect to win when she received the trophy on December 1 at a ceremony at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

“The award belongs to everyone,” she said.

“It is a big honour and it’s big for Proserpine, and people need to know that we provide wonderful care here at Proserpine Nursing Home.”

The awards recognise innovation, teamwork and emerging talent in the palliative care sector, and they honour the efforts of those who support and care for people who are dying.

With about 110 staff and registered and emergency nurses all helping with palliative care at the nursing home, Mrs Williscroft said she had “amazing” support.

“They all love palliative care, and they all love helping people.”

She has erected a palliative care remembrance tree at the nursing home in the lead up to Christmas for staff, residents, and members of the public to embrace.

“It’s open to anyone. I have lots of butterflies and people can write their own message on the butterflies.”

Mrs Williscroft said she was determined to ensure people in her care were able to have plenty of interaction with their families, and that any wishes they had were granted.

“Palliative care is something that everyone is dealing with, or will deal with at some point in their lives, and it can be really beautiful rather than sad. It can be something very special.

“I’ve got a real passion for it and I’ll and do anything they want.

“We also want families to be involved in the palliative care of their mum, or dad and their families.”

She said palliative care services in Brisbane had introduced the ‘ambulance wish’ which allowed people to be taken, in the ambulance, to places they would like to go before they died such as the beach.

“And I think that is wonderful. Just to be able to have their final wish and do something special, especially for someone who’s been in a bed and not been outside for ages.”

Mrs Williscroft, a registered nurse who is completing a graduate degree in palliative care, has worked at Proserpine Nursing Home for 16 years, with five years in a designated palliative care role.