It is almost show time

MOVIEPLANS: Ron Harris is close to getting started on his plan for an Airlie Beach cinema and planetarium.

ONCE inside Airlie's planetarium cinema an audience could be forgiven for thinking they are in a space ship.

The dome will be only eight metres in diameter and will seat 30 people, and people will have to see it to believe it.

The 360-degree cinematic experience will take viewers on an adventure through space via visually powerful documentaries

Ron Harris has a dream to build the dome, and three 3D/2D cinemas seating 36 people.

Mr Harris said he hoped the cinema would be set up before Easter, but unforeseen circumstances caused a delay.

"We expect to sign the lease soon; we have been held up because (neighbouring) Salt (restaurant) burnt out and the first wall where we would have cinema one is burned,” he said.

"From the time we sign the lease, which would be done by the third week of March, we should be open in four months by July or August.”

Mr Harris has met with engineer Gary Goddard and walked him through his cinema project.

He said there were a range of factors to be considered to get everything up to standard.

"Because we are doing

a planetarium upstairs,

it's a legal requirement

that we must provide for disabled people so the stairs are being upgraded to become legal and there

will also be a lift coming

up for people with wheelchairs and walking frames,” Mr Harris said.

When complete the cinema will offer a range of films including new release, old and educational films.

Each cinema will have the latest NEC digital laser cinema projectors, and high- quality DTS sound, with 32 speakers in each cinema.

The planetarium will have four NEC digital laser projectors, and a high quality 5.1 sound system, and show a wide range of 360-degree films.