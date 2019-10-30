'It is as significant as Uluru': North Lismore protest

Robert Corowa protests at the site of the North Lismore Plateau development.

A SMALL gathering of protesters congregated outside the North Lismore Plateau development to once again protest the development.

Led by Bundjalung Elders Council chairman, Mickey Ryan, protesters gathered at an entrance along Dunoon Road to highlight their concerns.

"I am here opposing the development starting on the North Lismore plateau and to highlight it's significance to us," Mr Ryan said.

"It is as significant as Uluru is to the people up north."

Lewis Walker, who returned yesterday from the closing of the climb at Uluru, called on Australia to protect all sacred sites.

Behind the protesters, earth moving equipment could be seen on the North Lismore site clearing ground stretching from Dunoon Road and the Sexton Road entrances.

In October last year, The Northern Star reported the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel conditionally approved Winten Property Group's proposal for a 433-lot estate off Sexton Rd, North Lismore with the only condition imposed by the panel being that the approval of one of the three precincts in the concept plan, where 43 lots are proposed, would be subject to a future Aboriginal heritage application and threatened species assessment.

In January, The Northern Star reported the $45million North Lismore Plateau development faced another setback, after opponents issued summons to the developer, the planning authority and Lismore City Council.

In May this year, Justice Paine, from the NSW Land and Environment Court, ordered the developers allow flora and fauna experts and a forensic archaeologist to access the site to prepare reports for the court regarding claims the site is a precious habitat for a number of endangered species.

Winten Property Group CEO Dave Rothwell said the North Lismore Plateau project had been developed and approved in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Federal, State and Local government authorities.

Plans to develop the plateau for housing go back more than 20 years.