Outrage as baby shark used as bong

The sickening footage of a man smoking through the body of a dead baby shark appeared on the Fried Fishing Australia group.

A FISHERMAN and moderator of a popular Facebook group has used the body of a dead shark as a bong, prompting widespread criticism on social media.

The shocking video, which appears on popular group Fried Fishing Australia, shows the man holding the lifeless body of a small shark with a pipe stuck in its head and another pipe protruding from below its fin.

The man then lights the pipe, sucking from it before exhaling, appearing to laugh speak, while the "Baby Shark" kids song plays.

The group defended the post, explaining that the shark was "caught by my mate when we were fishing for mangrove jacks on Friday."

"After two nights left in the ice box I came up with the idea. There is no possible way it was alive."

In a follow up post, Fried Fishing Australia said the complaints have led to police have visiting the man in the video.

"I just want to say thanks to the bunch of sooks who have complained to the point of the police visiting," he wrote. "Honestly I quit."

The Facebook group is known for posting gory pictures and videos of sea creatures caught by an individual, who has once been identified as commercial fisherman Billy Brislane.

Mr Brislane posted photos of himself after catching five bull sharks in one day at the Macleay River. The posts were featured in the Fried Fishing group.

Fried Fishing also added a clarification that the substance being smoked through the dead shark wasn't illicit drugs but was legal tobacco.

"It was tobacco I'd happily take a drug test to prove."

In another video recently posted, a man who appears to be Mr Brislane holds a live fish up to his nipple until it bites him and he drops it on the deck of his boat.

Billy Brislane (centre) made news last year for catching five sharks in one day in the Macleay River.

The post attracted negative comments, however the fisherman has enjoyed some support.

"F*** the media and any b***hurt w***er on Facebook that is offended," one fan wrote on Facebook.

"F*** them Billy!! Start doing FF fishing charters, and push the rats overboard," another commenter wrote.

"Get some Fried Fishing shirts made up, I'll buy one!"

Other commenters weren't so impressed, writing: "Can't say I'll be buying any flake from the takeaway anytime soon.

"I hope all professional fisherman aren't handling our food like this.

"Yuk."

News.com.au spoke with Mr Brislane for this article.

The group has defended the footage, saying the shark was already dead.