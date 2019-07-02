'It will destroy your life': Young dad's wake-up call

"IF YOU do not stop the course you're on, it will destroy your life and your young family's life."

This is the warning the Kingaroy magistrate had for Tyron Jade Bellerby, who faced court on two drug charges this week.

On February 7, police officers performed a search warrant at a Harris Rd address and found two points of meth and two straws that had been used in the consumption of meth.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said Bellerby's Supreme Court sentence for drug charges had its desired effect on his client.

"My client said this was his one relapse since then."

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she was concerned the 30-year-old was falling back into old habits.

"I'm always sceptical about that 'one relapse', because it always just happens to be the one when the police arrive," she said.

Mr Campbell said Bellerby's father had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer and he wasn't coping well with the news.

"He has since found other ways, he hasn't touched the drug since the day of this offence.

"He has a very good job that pays $2300 a week, he has a young child, he's in a de facto relationship and his partner is due to give birth at the end of October," Mr Campbell said.

"He said having a family has shifted his focus away from what he used to do."

Magistrate Pink had a stern warning for Bellerby.

"You know more than a lot of others what happens when you go down this track," she said.

"I can see from your history that you were involved in some significant drug offending in 2015.

"You were sentenced in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and you seem to have kept out of the courts for a while.

"It seems you've achieved some stability with your young family," she said.

"You know, and you should know, and if you don't you should stop and think about this fact, that if you do not stop this course you're on, it will destroy your life and your young family's life.

"You'll be back before the courts and the risk is it will spiral out of control again."

Magistrate Pink fined Bellerby $600 for possessing dangerous drugs and used drug utensils.

"Hopefully with your good employment we won't see you here again. You've got everything going for you at the moment, don't muck it up."

The convictions were recorded.

