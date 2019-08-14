Item found in search for missing fishermen

A BUCKET belonging to two fishermen who went missing on Saturday night in Moreton Bay waters has been found as police continue their search for Carwyn Massey and Tim Maher today.

The two friends went missing on Saturday night after failing to return to the Whyte Island Port of Brisbane boat ramp around 10pm.

Police this morning confirmed the bucket did belong to the missing men and will continue to search for the men with the support of volunteer groups, Rescue 500 and Polair.

On Sunday, police located the men's tinnie with very little damage to it along with lifejackets.

Police are also reminding boaties out for the Ekka holiday in the vicinity of Green, Mud and St Helena Island that the search is continuing today and to contact Water Police if any objects or items that may be related to the fishermen are found.

Carwyn Massey is one of two men who are overdue from a fishing trip, the search continues in Moreton Bay. Picture Instagram

Senior Sergeant David Edden, Officer in Charge of Water Police Brisbane said that a small white bucket was located in the designated search area during yesterday's search, and that family members have confirmed that the bucket did belong to the missing men.

"Searching for the two missing fisherman will continue today, with the ongoing and valuable support of volunteer marine personnel, Polair and Rescue 500."