Items allegedly stolen while resident slept

A BLOOD pressure monitor was among several items allegedly stolen from a unit in Bowen while the resident was sleeping this week.

Police allege a person entered an unlocked unit on The Soldiers Rd, Bowen between 10pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday.

A Queensland Police statement said the resident was home, but asleep at the time.

A wallet with cash, identification and bank cards and a blood pressure monitor were taken from the unit, the statement said.

The monitor was later found dumped on the ground outside the unit.

Police have urged residents to lock doors and windows at night to ensure home security.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555.