Menu
Login
Police have urged residents to lock doors and windows at night to ensure home security.
Police have urged residents to lock doors and windows at night to ensure home security. Contributed
News

Items allegedly stolen while resident slept

Claudia Alp
by
15th Feb 2019 10:56 AM

A BLOOD pressure monitor was among several items allegedly stolen from a unit in Bowen while the resident was sleeping this week.

Police allege a person entered an unlocked unit on The Soldiers Rd, Bowen between 10pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday.

A Queensland Police statement said the resident was home, but asleep at the time.

A wallet with cash, identification and bank cards and a blood pressure monitor were taken from the unit, the statement said.

The monitor was later found dumped on the ground outside the unit.

Police have urged residents to lock doors and windows at night to ensure home security.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Family is given the best news

    Family is given the best news

    News Bowen family's delight at news their 21-month-old daughter is now cancer free.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:38 AM
    Fox named Mackay Whitsundays Volunteer of the Month

    Fox named Mackay Whitsundays Volunteer of the Month

    News Fox named Mackay Whitsundays Volunteer of the Month

    Master guide on board

    Master guide on board

    News Guardians of the reef.

    Bullets and testosterone found

    Bullets and testosterone found

    News Two hundred bullets found in Cannonvale house.