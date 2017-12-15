It's a bird, it's a...

IT'S A PLANE: Whitsunday Proserpine RC Models Club president Ivan Oehlert with secretary Jeff Boyle and their collection of remote control models.

IT'S A PLANE: Whitsunday Proserpine RC Models Club president Ivan Oehlert with secretary Jeff Boyle and their collection of remote control models. Jessica Lamb

YOU are never more free than when you fly - a saying that rings true for a new not-for-profit club in the Whitsundays.

From small beginnings three years ago with two blokes, the club has developed to have around 150 members on the books promoting a family friendly and inclusive motto.

It doesn't matter how expensive your model is, or if you know how to pilot one - the guys at the Whitsunday Proserpine Remote Control Club will teach you the basics.

Not only that, but president Ivan Oehlert said the club was important for mental health.

"A lot of the retired older guys might feel a bit lonely or disconnected from the community and get reclusive,” he said.

"This brings them out and they can have a chat and fly some planes.

"Our youngest member is eight and our oldest member is 87; my granddaughter even comes along.”

The club meets once a week at the Proserpine Cricket Ground from 8-11am most Sundays.

Mr Oehlert said he used to go periods without flying mainly because he didn't have anyone to do it with.

"It's always more fun if you have other people to fly with,” he said.

"We fly everything from drones to planes to little helicopters, it doesn't matter how much money you spent on it - come and fly and if you don't know how we will teach you.”

And the club isn't just for planes.

With a three stage plan put to Whitsunday Regional Council, the club will expand into cars and then boats.

For more, visit the club's website or Facebook page.