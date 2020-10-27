‘It’s a joke’: Influencer slams Oystergate critics

The Byron Bay influencer at the centre of Jetstar's "oystergate" controversy has hit back at the airline and her fellow passengers, labelling the criticism she received as "a joke" and "a waste of my time".

After discovering her flight from Ballina to Sydney on Thursday was delayed, Ruby Tuesday Matthews decided to leave the airport and dine on oysters, despite Jetstar telling guests to remain in the airport.

She was subsequently heckled by passengers as she and her companion arrived 30 minutes after the flight was due to depart.

Model and influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews has hit back at criticism over her involvement in a delayed Jetstar flight on Thursday. Picture: supplied

Jetstar released a statement on Tuesday morning saying they "kept customers informed" during the delay and asked them "not to leave the airport should the flight be able to get away ahead of the revised time."

Matthews, a mother of two, responded in an Instagram live video shortly after slamming the airline and the passengers who heckled her.

"This is so minor this s---. I actually think it's a joke and it's annoying that it has to waste so much of my time," she said.

"It's horrible being yelled at by heaps of people and harassed … then at the end we were bullied, literally followed to the car and bullied for something that was not our fault."

"I was not late. We were given a time of 7:45 for departure. They're not allowed to bring the time forward and then leave without you."

Flight JQ461 was scheduled to leave Ballina at 5pm, however due to technical issues departure was pushed back to 7pm.

Ruby Tuesday Matthews in Sydney on the weekend. Picture: Instagram/ @rubytuesdaymatthews

Matthews claimed there were a number of other passengers who left the airport and arrived after the rescheduled departure time.

"It's just crazy now. Jetstar made a complete joke of themselves," she said.

"They let that harassment happen."

The model was cleaning her house during the video, and joked "I'm so entitled, I do my own house work" before saying she was "in a bit of a mood".

Matthews said she wasn't concerned about the criticism she was receiving but was worried for her two young children.

"I'm OK with all of this. I can handle the heat, like I really can," she said.

"Now the kids are home with me it's OK. Even when they're at school I know there are parents at the school that think I'm a joke."

"When I walk down the street I cop a bit of s--- … Whatever, I'm fine with it. What really like annoys me, or just actually gets into my head a bit, is if someone is going to be mean to my children, or be nasty to my kids when I'm not around, which is weird and a bit daunting."

"I'm sure if you're a mum you can understand that."

Originally published as 'It's a joke': Influencer slams Oystergate critics