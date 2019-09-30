'It's a personal challenge': Youth to take on state at games

Ready for the Dukes Games in Bundaberg are Whitsunday PCYC award leader Samantha Lumby, participants Riley Petterson, Adelie Duggan, Cody Petterson, McKenzie Murphy and award leader Sergeant Billy Li.

Ready for the Dukes Games in Bundaberg are Whitsunday PCYC award leader Samantha Lumby, participants Riley Petterson, Adelie Duggan, Cody Petterson, McKenzie Murphy and award leader Sergeant Billy Li. Contributed

FOUR Whitsunday PCYC youth members will pit their skills against others from throughout Queensland at the Dukes Games on Saturday.

The one-day games will see Cannonvale's McKenzie Murphy and Cody and Riley Petterson, as well as Jubilee Pocket's Adelie Duggan, compete as a team against other Duke of Edinburgh Award hopefuls in Bundaberg.

Whitsunday PCYC branch manager Sergeant Billy Li said the Duke of Edinburgh International Award was an internationally recognised program for young people, building their skills to equip them for life and work.

"By creating opportunities for young people to develop skills, get physically active, give service and experience adventure, the award can play a critical role in their development,” he said.

Sgt Li said the games were a day of challenges focusing on the four award sections of skill, service, physical recreation and adventurous journey.

The aim is to bring together PCYC Queensland Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) participants from across the state for a fun day of skill, teamwork and adventure, Sgt Li said.

"The Dukes Games are a celebration of the hard work and commitment it takes to complete an award,” he said.

"It's not a competition but a personal challenge.

"And it's the opportunity to meet and bond with other students and kids in the program.

"The experience they get will be a lifelong memory.”

Sgt Li and leader Samantha Lumby will also head to Bundaberg with the local group for the games.

Currently the Whitsunday PCYC has five young people taking part in its Duke of Edinburgh program.