‘It’s a tough time’: Karl’s mum defends son

THE mother of Karl and Peter Stefanovic has defended her "hard working" sons after they were both abruptly axed by Channel 9.

Jenny Stefanovic, who has made several appearances on the Today show over the years, wrote on Instagram that it had been a difficult week for her family.

"Its a tough time of change for all. They have been in war zones earth quack areas and many other natural disaster (sic)," Jenny wrote.

"Seen suffering and devastation throughout the world. They have all worked hard for themselves and the Nine Network and they will overcome these changers well (sic)."

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough pictured with Karl's mother Jenny at the One & Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico

Jenny's comments come after a horror week for the Stefanovic family, with Peter leaving Nine on Tuesday to "explore new opportunities".

On Wednesday Nine confirmed Karl would not be coming back to Today in 2019 after 14 years as host of the breakfast show.

The decision was reportedly made after Karl's lavish Mexican wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough was deemed toxic to viewers.

"Nine and Karl Stefanovic have agreed it is time for him to step off the Today show," a statement from news director Darren Wick statement read.

Jenny Stefanovic made several appearances on the Today show over the years. Picture: Mark Calleja

"Karl remains on contract with the network and will continue to host (his other show) This Time Next Year."

Both brothers found themselves embroiled in the messy 'Ubergate' scandal this year when Peter was reportedly recorded speaking to Karl in the back of an Uber car.

During the 45 minute conversation, which was reported in New Idea, both Peter and Karl attacked Nine colleagues Richard Wilkins, Georgie Gardner, Mark Burrows and network bosses in a sensational spray.

Both later apologised for the outburst, but one industry source said Nine's bosses had continued to blame Peter for airing the network's dirty laundry.

A Nine insider said the scandal was to blame for Peter's demise.

''Everyone is in shock, but its Ubergate that's done him in," the insider told The Australian. "Today has been spiralling out of control. And they bone people."

Adelaide newsreader Brenton Ragless is the favourite to replace Karl and is currently filling in for him over the summer break.

On Friday co-host Deborah Knight took to Instagram to praise Ragless, writing that it was "such a joy working with this guy".