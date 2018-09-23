It's all about sunset sessions this season

By Johnny Wildfire frill sleeve slip dress in scarlet, $360; Steve Madden Rando heels in silver, $159.95; and Jimmy Choo Lexie clutch in silver, $1350.

From sunshine yellow to punchy pink, near-neon brights are saturating the shelves.

David Jones general manager of womenswear Bridget Veals says the spirit-lifting spring trend marks a new mood in fashion circles.

"Colour is everywhere - it's the biggest trend this season,” she says.

"Designers have really embraced it, especially with clashing prints and in blocking.

"It feels really optimistic, really uplifting. And it makes you really look forward to summer.”

Block-hued midi-cocktail dresses with sleek silhouettes make an effortless statement, with a feminine frill here and there.

While the style suits sunset sessions in a kaleidoscope of tangerine, pink and scarlet, paintbox colour is tipped to be equally popular for spring racing.

Wearing contrasting shades works a treat - with pink and red pairings particularly popular - but try to keep your palette to no more than three hues.

You can go all out by embracing the resurgence of logos, bright colours and textures in accessories or tone your look down with neutrals.

Buckle up with statement hardware in fashionable-forever metallics and you'll get plenty of mileage from investments in Balenciaga, Chloe and Jimmy Choo.

