Mackay’s own horseball superstar, Jessica Grech, with her trusty partner, Promise-Ci. Picture: Tony Martin
Horses

It’s ‘basketball and rugby’ on horseback

callum dick
7th Jan 2020 4:35 PM
THINK of it as a mix between basketball and rugby on horseback.

A mental image hard to fathom, but that was the ­closest Linda Gray could get to describing the equine sport which is growing at a canter in Australia.

Horseball sounds like it ­belongs in the schoolyard or on the silver screen, but has ­instead earned its billing as one of Europe's most exciting ­spectator sports.

Eight riders on horseback; four on each team.

A sandy pitch with goals at each end into which a ball akin to one used in soccer is thrown

No positions and no goalkeepers.

It's fast, fantastic and a whole lot of fun - and the Mackay/Whitsunday region boasts some of the best horseball proponents in the country.

That has a lot to do with the fixed field facility at ­Strathdickie, the only one of its kind in Australia, so says ­Australian Horseball Association vice president, Gray.

"Down south they have some arenas to practice on, but most of the time they have to take a full set-up to showgrounds or other pitches which is a lot harder to organise," the experienced riding coach said.

"We're very lucky to have the set-up we do here at Strathdickie. We train once a week through the school terms; down south they don't have that luxury."

In her 20-plus years of coaching, Gray has not seen an equine event which better builds riding experience than horseball.

Best of all, unlike most horse sports, it is team-based.

The bulk of the Australian U16, U21 and Open teams are in Strathdickie this week training for the World Cup, to be held at Saint-Lo, France, in August.

A mental image hard to fathom, but that was the closest Linda Gray could get to describing the equine sport which is growing at a canter in Australia.

Horseball sounds like it belongs in the same breath as family favourite film 'BASEketball' - an eclectic mish-mash of traditional sports found only on the silver screen or in the schoolyard.

But horseball has earned its billing as one of Europe's most exciting spectator sports, and the Mackay/Whitsunday region boasts an incredible eight Australian horseball representatives.

