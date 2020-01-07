It’s ‘basketball and rugby’ on horseback

THINK of it as a mix between basketball and rugby on horseback.

A mental image hard to fathom, but that was the ­closest Linda Gray could get to describing the equine sport which is growing at a canter in Australia.

Horseball sounds like it ­belongs in the schoolyard or on the silver screen, but has ­instead earned its billing as one of Europe's most exciting ­spectator sports.

Eight riders on horseback; four on each team.

A sandy pitch with goals at each end into which a ball akin to one used in soccer is thrown

No positions and no goalkeepers.

It's fast, fantastic and a whole lot of fun - and the Mackay/Whitsunday region boasts some of the best horseball proponents in the country.

That has a lot to do with the fixed field facility at ­Strathdickie, the only one of its kind in Australia, so says ­Australian Horseball Association vice president, Gray.

"Down south they have some arenas to practice on, but most of the time they have to take a full set-up to showgrounds or other pitches which is a lot harder to organise," the experienced riding coach said.

"We're very lucky to have the set-up we do here at Strathdickie. We train once a week through the school terms; down south they don't have that luxury."

In her 20-plus years of coaching, Gray has not seen an equine event which better builds riding experience than horseball.

Best of all, unlike most horse sports, it is team-based.

The bulk of the Australian U16, U21 and Open teams are in Strathdickie this week training for the World Cup, to be held at Saint-Lo, France, in August.

