It’s coming, be prepared

A MACKAY GP has warned it’s only a matter of time before the coronavirus hits the region and is questioning Queensland Health’s preparations.

“Why is the government not dispersing sufficient protective equipment to medical practices?”

Dr Shuren Taylor, of Sydney Street Medical Centre, said.

“We’ve received only one box of face masks and that is not enough for staff or patients,

“What happens if the staff are not protected and infect their patients?

“If I’m infected the practice will close down, as I manage the junior staff, so we won’t be able to help patients.”

Dr Taylor said there was also a shortage of masks and hand sanitisers in local shops and that also needed to be addressed.

She said she was planning a holiday abroad in April and questioned whether the government would advise doctors returning home to be placed in isolation.

Dr Taylor also flagged a need for educational commercials on TV advertising protective measures the public should implement in the face of a COVID-19 outbreak, such as basic hygiene including hand washing.

Sydney Street Medical Centre practice manager Emma Pullen said there had been a rise in the number of people seeking advice about coronavirus.

“There is a lot of confusion among the public and the panic has to stop, especially the rumours circulating on social media,” Ms Pullen said.

The practice has implemented measures to address the inevitable, including signs at the entrance advising people to return to their car and call in if they have any possible symptoms.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said an experienced team of experts was busy responding to the health emergency.

This included daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to co-ordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication,” the spokeswoman said.

“A top priority is ensuring capacity in our emergency departments and our intensive care units and our hospital are actively stockpiling medicines and equipment.”