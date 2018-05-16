It's cool to be kind, Airlie Beach digs deep with ice cream

AIRLIE BEACH: Owners Grant Spivey and Michelle Spivey think the ARK initiative is a convenient and small way to give back to the community and encourage selflessness.

AIRLIE BEACH: Owners Grant Spivey and Michelle Spivey think the ARK initiative is a convenient and small way to give back to the community and encourage selflessness. Tamera Francis

EATING ice cream leads to 'Acts of Random Kindness' (ARK) and helping out the less fortunate.

O 2016 around 2.9 million Australians were living below the internationally accepted poverty line.

The ARK initiative is a campaign headed by Cold Rock that aims to encourage selflessness within the community in a very spontaneous and reasonably low committal way.

Participants can eat their ice cream, with less guilt by giving someone less fortunate a helping hand and becoming part of a bigger movement.

Cold Rock customers can opt to receive a free ARK charity box that they fill with loose change, to pass on to someone less fortunate - a friend, family member, neighbour or even a stranger.

ARKs have been found to increase happiness and well-being, improve cognitiver performance and reduce bullying.

In addition to the nationwide launch of ARK, Cold Rock managing director Stan Gordon has pledged to donate a portion of Cold Rock's nationwide ice cream sales to causes and charities which customers can nominate via ChangeOurWorldForGood.com.au.

"One of the greatest things we can do as humans is to be kind, show selflessness and care,” he said.

"The idea isn't to solve one social issue, but to foster a culture of kindness and giving, because if we can do that, we'll be able to change the world for good.”