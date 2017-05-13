It's creative and fresh

MOUTHWATERING: KC's Grill and Bar head chef Alan Bryce with some of their tasty seafood.

YOU may think that KC's Grill and Bar is all about the meat, but their delicious fresh seafood is proving just as popular.

Head chef Alan Bryce said people were usually pleasantly surprised at their seafood options, including their massive seafood platter for two, salt and pepper calamari and their popular grilled mussels.

"Being a grill and bar, most people expect us to be all about steaks but one of our big successes has been our seafood platter and our grilled mussels with roast garlic and truffle butter,” Mr Bryce said.

"That's actually been one of our biggest sellers since I brought that on the menu.

"We also try to source local seafood where possible and run that on the daily special boards.”

KC's aren't getting complacent either as they look to introduce their new winter menu in mid to late June.

"We'll have a few interesting new ideas and changes on it. I don't want to give away too much at the moment but it will definitely be interesting,” Mr Bryce said. "We'll be aiming to cater to healthy options and dietary requirements. Instead of using the traditional grain fed beef, we'll be bringing in grass fed for a change, while also keeping in mind to bring it in line with a winter style menu.”

You can't forget their classic dishes either, with the reef and beef still their most popular choice.

"Our other big success has been the Himalayan salt dry aged beef. It's aged for eight weeks by local butchers. If any customers come in, that's what I recommend they try,” Mr Bryce said.