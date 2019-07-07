'It's devastating': Teen's prized tinny stolen from river

UPSET BOY: Angus Campbell, 14, sits along on Gympie Terrace where his tinnie was stolen.

UPSET BOY: Angus Campbell, 14, sits along on Gympie Terrace where his tinnie was stolen. John McCutcheon

A COAST teenager was "gutted" when he arrived at the river, packed for an overnight fishing trip, to find his tinny had been stolen.

Angus Campbell tied up his 3.1m tinny on Noosa River on Thursday because the tyre on his trailer was flat.

The 14-year-old returned on Friday morning with his mates and the tinny was gone.

Mr Campbell's mother Caroline said after years of saving and searching for the right boat, which he finally bought last month, her son felt defeated.

"He had tears in his eyes when he was telling us," Mrs Campbell said.

"He is just gutted, the river is his life.

"It's devastating because he saved and saved, and spent two years trying to get that tinny."

Mrs Campbell said her son had been working at McDonalds so he could pay for fuel and the maintenance.

He had the boat serviced just last Monday.

"I was down at the river with him on Tuesday and he turned to me and said 'mum, I finally got the dream boat'," Mrs Campbell said.

"Now he has had his dream stolen."

The boat was tied up on Noosa River, opposite Zachary's Pizza, with the key removed.

Mrs Campbell believes whoever stole the boat managed to get it started and drove it down the river.

She said it was a "four-man lift" and her son took a chance on leaving the boat overnight after realising the trailer tyre was flat.

"There was nowhere to park a car and pull a boat up so I think whoever took it has got in and taken off down the river," she said.

"My husband and I went back down to the spot it was left in to have a look and we just stood there looking at nothing, it almost felt like someone had died."

The theft has been reported to Noosa police, Coast Guard and water police.

Mrs Campbell hopes by sharing the story, someone will come forward with information.

"We don't need to know who they are or what their motive was, we just want to see it returned," she said.

To report any information phone Policelink on 131444.