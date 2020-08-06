Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(Back, from left) Queens Beach State School principal Tammy Dimech, Giant Kookaburra creator Dr Farvardin Daliri, Queens Beach State School deputy principal David Insch, (front) Year 3 students Sammy Vincent, 9, Zaykira Smith, 8, Isla Gullo, 9, Dallas Hudson, 8, and Cooper Murray, 9, with the Giant Laughing Kookaburra. Photo: Elyse Wurm
(Back, from left) Queens Beach State School principal Tammy Dimech, Giant Kookaburra creator Dr Farvardin Daliri, Queens Beach State School deputy principal David Insch, (front) Year 3 students Sammy Vincent, 9, Zaykira Smith, 8, Isla Gullo, 9, Dallas Hudson, 8, and Cooper Murray, 9, with the Giant Laughing Kookaburra. Photo: Elyse Wurm
News

‘It’s ginormous’: Special visitor wows Bowen students

Elyse Wurm
11th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GIANT reminder of the power of creativity and positivity rolled into Bowen today and delighted primary school students.

The Giant Laughing Kookaburra, a masterpiece by Dr Farvardin Daliri OAM, is on tour around Queensland and has been visiting various towns on its trip from Ipswich to Townsville.

Today it was the Whitsundays’ turn, with the artwork stopping in Airlie Beach this morning and then making its way to Bowen.

The kookaburra delighted students at Bowen State School before travelling down the road to Queens Beach State School.

More stories:

Pandemic prompts change in Bowen’s picker workforce

‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

Uplifting travel trend boosts business after border closure

Artist Dr Daliri took time to answer questions from the young students about how he created the 750kg bird out of steel.

The idea was born after coronavirus hit and the artist decided he wanted to create a masterpiece that would spread happiness.

The work was all about optimism and positivity, he said.

“The kookaburra’s laugh is so infectious that it encourages the real birds to flock to the statue and join in,” he said.

Giant Kookaburra creator Dr Farvardin Daliri visits Queens Beach State School with his huge masterpiece. Photo: Elyse Wurm
Giant Kookaburra creator Dr Farvardin Daliri visits Queens Beach State School with his huge masterpiece. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Students at Queens Beach State School were wowed by the creation.

Year 3 student Sammy Vincent, 9, said the kookaburra was amazing.

“It’s ginormous and I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

Fellow students Zaykira Smith, 8, and Cooper Murray, 9, were impressed by the sheer size of the artwork.

“I love the sound it makes,” Zaykira said.

For Isla Gullo, 9, it was the artist’s talent that most impressed her, while Dallas Hudson, 8, loved the patterns on the bird.

The Giant Kookaburra will visit Ayr tomorrow before making its way to Townsville.

bowen independent bowen state school giant laughing kookaburra queens beach state school
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hope different visitors will fill gap if Schoolies is canned

        Premium Content Hope different visitors will fill gap if Schoolies is canned

        News ‘We really can’t afford to lose a week’s worth of revenue due to Schoolies being here’

        Pandemic prompts change in Bowen’s picker workforce

        Premium Content Pandemic prompts change in Bowen’s picker workforce

        Rural With international travel grinding to a halt, farmers have been forced to look...

        Man charged with trespass after threatening to ‘bash’ police

        Premium Content Man charged with trespass after threatening to ‘bash’ police

        Crime Police say he was aggressive towards officers after they arrested the driver of the...

        Brain cancer treatment gives family hope for more time

        Premium Content Brain cancer treatment gives family hope for more time

        Health Hyper-targeted radiation revolutionising treatment for brain cancer

        • 11th Aug 2020 5:46 PM