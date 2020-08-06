‘It’s ginormous’: Special visitor wows Bowen students

(Back, from left) Queens Beach State School principal Tammy Dimech, Giant Kookaburra creator Dr Farvardin Daliri, Queens Beach State School deputy principal David Insch, (front) Year 3 students Sammy Vincent, 9, Zaykira Smith, 8, Isla Gullo, 9, Dallas Hudson, 8, and Cooper Murray, 9, with the Giant Laughing Kookaburra. Photo: Elyse Wurm

A GIANT reminder of the power of creativity and positivity rolled into Bowen today and delighted primary school students.

The Giant Laughing Kookaburra, a masterpiece by Dr Farvardin Daliri OAM, is on tour around Queensland and has been visiting various towns on its trip from Ipswich to Townsville.

Today it was the Whitsundays’ turn, with the artwork stopping in Airlie Beach this morning and then making its way to Bowen.

The kookaburra delighted students at Bowen State School before travelling down the road to Queens Beach State School.

Artist Dr Daliri took time to answer questions from the young students about how he created the 750kg bird out of steel.

The idea was born after coronavirus hit and the artist decided he wanted to create a masterpiece that would spread happiness.

The work was all about optimism and positivity, he said.

“The kookaburra’s laugh is so infectious that it encourages the real birds to flock to the statue and join in,” he said.

Giant Kookaburra creator Dr Farvardin Daliri visits Queens Beach State School with his huge masterpiece. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Students at Queens Beach State School were wowed by the creation.

Year 3 student Sammy Vincent, 9, said the kookaburra was amazing.

“It’s ginormous and I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

Fellow students Zaykira Smith, 8, and Cooper Murray, 9, were impressed by the sheer size of the artwork.

“I love the sound it makes,” Zaykira said.

Giant Kookaburra visits Rocky: Hindi Sellwood captured this video of the Giant Kookaburra heading down Musgrave St, Rockhampton during its tour of Queensland.

For Isla Gullo, 9, it was the artist’s talent that most impressed her, while Dallas Hudson, 8, loved the patterns on the bird.

The Giant Kookaburra will visit Ayr tomorrow before making its way to Townsville.