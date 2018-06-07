It's going to be a huge Whitfunday weekend

NETS AWAY: Glenn Sainsbury lets fly in the cast net throwing competition at Whitfunday.

NETS AWAY: Glenn Sainsbury lets fly in the cast net throwing competition at Whitfunday. Keagan Ryan

WHAT'S fun and rhymes with Sunday? The Annual Whitfunday coming up at Dingo Beach this Sunday, June 10.

Fancy food stalls, show rides, prizes and quirky competitions will get the whole family involved and provide several hours of rollicking entertainment.

Rewards await as those who register between 10am and 1.30pm will go into the Bendigo Bank draw to win $1000 cash.

Families are invited to unleash their creativity in a sand-sculpting competition followed by Dutchy's Sinkers and Whitsunday Fishing World Cast's net throwing, starring both junior and senior competitors.

Andrew Dinnie, President of the Dingo Beach Progress Association said that the sand sculpting competition will have a slight twist this year.

Airlie Beach sand-sculptor Adrian Connor will be one of two judges for the competition before showing the crowds how it's done with his own work of art.

But be prepared to run for cover when the Airlie Beach Betta Home Living Ladies Rolling Pin Throwing competition begins at 1.45pm.

Mr Dinnie said that the majority of funds raised from Whitfunday this year will be used to build shade structures on the Dingo Beach foreshore.

"It needs the shelter. All the picnic benches are out in the sun at the moment,” he said.

"It's our way of putting money back into the community and providing families with protection from the elements.”

DETAILS