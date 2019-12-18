It’s good to be back!

AFTER a career spanning more than 30 years, with many twists and turns, I have returned to my journalism 'roots' at the Whitsunday Times!

It was 1990 when I first stepped into the Whitsunday Times office, initially selling advertising spots but soon writing sport, entertainment, business and real estate stories after founder and then editor Bill Smith offered me a cadetship.

My degree in marketing helped - writing all those long essays! - and I loved the hustle and bustle, the variety, and the people - you meet and talk to all kinds of people as a journalist.

After four, very happy years, including two years as editor of the Time Out entertainment supplement (a role I relished) I moved back to Sydney, where I had started my Australian odyssey as a young English immigrant, in 1986.

Feeling I should use my degree, I worked in marketing, but there was something missing and in 2000 I went back into journalism, this time for a busy daily paper in the UK, where I really honed my skills writing news, consumer, health and business stories, while also studying journalism at college.

Returning to Airlie Beach, in 2007, it felt only 'right' to approach the Whitsunday Times for a job, and I was honoured to be asked to act as relief editor of the newspaper that I had cut my journalism teeth on, for two months, while the new editor arrived.

Since then, I have worked for the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent many times on a contract basis, writing features and news, and also covering Proserpine Magistrates Court.

I did this while also running my own communications consultancy Write Away Whitsundays (established 2008), taking 18 months out in 2017-2018 to work for Tourism Whitsundays as PR and communications manager.

Being a journalist, however, is a vocation not a job, and the call has been too strong. In recent years, I have found myself feeling more and more as if journalism is what I'm truly cut out for.

Luckily for me, our new regional editor, Elyse Wurm, and our North Queensland regional manager, Stephen Darwen, agreed with me, and offered me the position of senior journalist earlier this month (it's the first time I haven't minded being referred to as senior, as it refers to experience not age!).

I am really enjoying being back in the 'hot seat' - working on both the Whitsunday Times and the Whitsunday Coast Guardian there is never a dull moment - and getting out and about in the community, meeting people and hearing their stories.

When I'm not at work, I love the outdoors - walking, swimming, snorkelling - and I also enjoy gardening, reading and photography.

Please contact me if you have a story or just want to chat about something happening in the community that's important to you - deborah.friend@whitsundaytimes.com.au