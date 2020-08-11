‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

Chamber of Commerce president Bruce Hedditch said Bowen TAFE needed more courses and teaching staff. Picture: Cameron Laird

EXPANDING Bowen’s TAFE offerings has been labelled as a key way to drive the region’s economy with calls it is “high time” the government invest more in the regional campus.

Bowen Chamber of Commerce president Bruce Hedditch has called for more courses to be put on offer at Bowen TAFE as a way to help expand the region and support young people.

Mr Hedditch said the Bowen TAFE, which opened more than 30 years ago, had untapped potential and needed a greater commitment from government.

“When it opened it had more than 33 staff and teachers,” he said.

“Now it’s got four staff and very few courses.

“We hear of the State Government and also the Federal Government expressing how they want programs put in place for TAFE colleges, but no money seems to come to Bowen.

“It’s a magnificent building which is just not used, it’s ridiculous.”

The TAFE website lists 21 courses available to students studying at the Bowen campus.

This is compared to 26 courses available to students at the nearby Cannonvale campus and 71 at the Bohle campus.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman, Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox, student Rana Wagg and Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker at Bowen TAFE.

Mr Hedditch said there were opportunities to expand courses to key industries in the area and cater for employers like Adani and Whitsunday Regional Council.

The push for more courses comes after Bowen TAFE received $200,000 to establish a student-industry collaborative learning centre to support community and healthcare training and high-end manufacturing activities.

Speaking in Cannonvale last week, Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman said these new facilities would attract more students.

“I think if they can get some of the more modern equipment that’s being used in industry, they’ll actually attract more students,” she said.

“I think investing in that state-of-the-art facilities is what will bring people to TAFE.”

However, Mr Hedditch disagreed, saying more courses and more teachers would be the key to expanding Bowen’s TAFE enrolments.

“I think you’ve got to have the courses there to attract industries that you want to expand and if they know teaching is available at Bowen TAFE then they’re more likely to look at this area,” he said.

“For example, I know 50 people require training each year to accommodate aged care workers for our industry just in Bowen itself.

“So, the requirements for that is just being ignored.

“Not only aged care, you’ve got horticulture, you’ve got agriculture, you’ve got the seafood industry, the mining as well, there’s enormous courses that could be developed but nobody from TAFE is talking to the major employers in the region.”

Mr Hedditch said expanding the TAFE would help in boosting the region’s economy and industry while also giving young people more choice in their career.

“You’ve got to plan ahead and make sure those people are available for industry and employers,” he said.

“Once a person is qualified, they can go anywhere around Australia or around the world.

“We’re just denying our young people the opportunity to get a trade.

“I just think it’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore in regard to TAFE teaching.”

TAFE North Queensland was approached for comment but did not respond in time for publication.