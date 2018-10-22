It's only natural to follow latest interior trend

Lush greens, lashings of cane, jute and wicker with an added splash of azure blue, these are some of the hottest interior trends in spring 2018.

Visualise fresh seaside hues to overgrown botanicals, this spring is naturally soaked in a casual, coastal style. From design-forward elements of our environment to outside-the-box styling, mixing up nature is how our interiors are currently rolling.

Fresh and colourful floral and tropical prints and shapes keep reappearing and can be seen featured in lamp bases, art pieces, textiles and decor items throughout the home.

Potted plants, hanging plants, foliage and flowers continue to blossom and abound in our homes, with the added bonus of plants filtering fresh, healthy air.

Rattan, jute and cane weave a certain, casual beachside style of living. Prices vary according to budget, with designer pieces garnering big-ticket prices, to the bargain vintage pieces that are still to be found in op shops and garage sales.

You can also find one-off, designer jute rugs at interior boutiques, or there are affordable versions that are now available at budget prices in our national stores. The peacock or hanging cane chair is now reinvented and as desirable as it was the first time around, as is the humble hammock, which has also been given the hipster treatment.