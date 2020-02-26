It’s over: Wright, 36ers officially part ways

Joey Wright and the Adelaide 36ers have officially parted ways.

After a fortnight of discussions about Wright's future and then financial negotiations, the two parties came to an agreement on Wednesday to end the coach's tenure, effective immediately.

Wright still had two years remaining on his contract and details of Wright's payout have not been released.

The decision came as the findings of an external review, ordered after the 36ers missed the finals for the second season in a row, recommended widespread changes to team leadership and culture.

In a club statement, Adelaide owner Grant Kelley said Wright's influence on the 36ers had been enormous.

Joey Wright will not coach the Adelaide 36ers next season after mutually agreeing to leave the club. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes

"Over the past four seasons, during my tenure as owner, Joey has worked tirelessly alongside me to restructure the club, including playing a pivotal role in our highly successful move to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre," Kelley said.

"My family and I wish Joey, Helena and their extended family all the best for the future."

Wright has coached Adelaide for the past seven seasons, leading the 36ers to two grand finals.

He took the club from bottom of the ladder to the title decider in his first campaign in charge in 2013-14 then was one win away from a championship in 2017-18.

His last match on the sidelines for the 36ers was his 500th in his NBL career.

Wright said he felt he was leaving the club in a better position than when he arrived.

Adelaide is now searching for a new head coach.