‘It’s progress’: Bowen Independent’s digital transformation

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman Paul McLaughlin said the move toward digital was “progress” for the future.

THE digital transformation of the Bowen Independent is getting closer and prominent business advocates have reflected on the role the newspaper has played in the community as well as how news will be accessed in the online format.

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise (BCE) chairman Paul McLaughlin said the Bowen Independent had been “instrumental” in helping achieve projects and move them forward in the community, something that wouldn’t change with the shift to digital.

Moving the print paper online was an example of progress in a digital age, he said.

“You can’t get your horse shod down the street anymore, this is just the next step forward, it’s progress,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“It’s a changing world, with technology now, it’s about moving forward.”

Mr McLaughlin said the digital edition would still offer the organisation a platform to share news of their projects and they looked forward to continuing their relationship via the digital platform.

“From a BCE perspective it’s sad to see the paper edition coming to an end but we understand that times are changing and with technology we understand that it’s just the way forward,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the Bowen Independent over the past decade, it’s been instrumental in helping us lobby and move projects forward for the community.

“We hope to be able to continue that support with the team in a digital fashion.”

Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch has been torn by the decision to move print papers online, saying it was a “sad thing that’s happening in country areas in Australia.”

Many older community members will begin tackling the task of learning to navigate the internet, a task that Mr Hedditch joked was a challenge.

“I just think people say you can go online and that’s fine but a lot of our community can’t,” he said.

“I just think it’s sad that the local community won’t be able to access local stories and they lose a voice, being able to write a letter to the editor and speak to a reporter who lives here.”

Mr Hedditch said the management and editorial team at the Bowen Independent had been hugely beneficial and had supported and lobbied for many projects, including the recent Whitsunday Paradise development and Bowen Hospital upgrades.

“From a chamber point of view we’ve only been going four years. When we started we only had about 18 members and now we’re up to about 75,” he said.

“We’ve got some feathers in our cap, mainly with respect to the hospital, the dialysis and the CT scanner.

“In that time the Bowen Independent has been very supportive of our projects, including Adani, Whitsunday Paradise and the CT scanner.”

Both Mr McLaughlin and Mr Hedditch said they understood the move toward the digital edition, and looked forward to exploring a new way of working with the journalists and advertising staff.

“We wish everyone, all the staff and management all the best and we look forward to working with the Bowen Independent in the new format,” said Mr McLaughlin.