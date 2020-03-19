Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUFFERING IN SHORTAGE: Isla, Christie and Sonny Bloomfield struggle to find pasta and toilet paper on supermarket shelves.
SUFFERING IN SHORTAGE: Isla, Christie and Sonny Bloomfield struggle to find pasta and toilet paper on supermarket shelves.
Parenting

‘It’s stupid’: large families suffer in toilet paper panic

Georgie Hewson
19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LARGE families are among those who will suffer the most if stockpiling shoppers continue to strip shelves and if purchase restrictions remain in place.

Warwick mother-of-four Christie Bloomfield was forced to split her weekly shop between three stores last week and was still unable to get everything she needed to feed her kids.

"The restrictions placed on packets of pasta are concerning because my kids probably go through almost a packet a day," she said.

"Then there's the toilet paper issue, we have about four rolls left and I haven't seen a pack in the shops for weeks."

Mrs Bloomfield said she understands the restrictions placed on purchases but they've put a strain on families who actually need larger quantities of groceries.

"Aldi at the moment is two bags of pasta per purchase so if I buy two and then my husband buys two, we're good for the next four days," she said.

"But even then, you get looks and comments.

"It's not like I'm 17 and just storing it in my cupboard.

"If you call making sure I feed my kids for the next couple of days stocking up, then I guess I am."

Teilah McKelvey says she's avoiding taking her children to the shops.

"It's very tense there and the shelves are bare, I'm trying not to expose them to that," she said.

"We try to make light of the toilet paper aisle being empty so they don't get overwhelmed."

Mrs Bloomfield said her eldest daughter was getting worried.

"It's stupid, but we'll just have to work with what we can at the moment and hope people stop stockpiling and think about the people in town who really need it."

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks families outbreak panic buying parenting toilet paper crisis
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government need to ‘think outside the box’

        premium_icon State Government need to ‘think outside the box’

        News Breaks in rent payment and car rego were among ideas to help ease pressure from Prossie businesses in the face of COVID-19.

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

        premium_icon QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

        News Kindness does still exist, and the ladies from Collinsville’s QCWA are showing us...

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

        Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

        News There’s been a lot of news this week, and not all of it has been about COVID-19

        Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        premium_icon Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        Travel Flights to and from Mackay slashed as airlines move to cut costs in the wake of...