It's the airshow of the year, and it's around the corner

FLYING HIGH: The 2019 Air BP Airlie Beach Airshow is not one to be missed. Motty - Aviation Spotters Online

NECKS will be craning to the skies come September as the 2019 Airlie Beach Air BP Airshow is fast approaching.

With at least 70 aircraft flying in for the show on September 7, the day is sure to be spectacular.

Whitsunday Airport manager Lee Holloway said the family-friendly event would showcase incredible aerobatics from the famed Paul Bennet Airshows.

The Paul Bennet show will give flying enthusiasts a blast from the past with vintage aircraft such as the P-51 Mustang, the DH82a Tigermoth and the T-28 Trojan keeping eyes skyward. The display will wow Whitsunday skies, and people will have the opportunity to witness the largest landing group of float seaplanes in the country - about 14 in total.

There will also be a display by a HE-U1 helicopter, as well as sleek, classic cars and static aircraft on the ground.

At 6pm, the airport runway will be transformed as people descend to indulge in delicious food and drink at the highly anticipated Runway Dinner.

There will be two options for diners, Ms Holloway said.

There will be a VIP option where diners will be treated to a fully catered meal by the popular Fish D'vine - think tables adorned with white table cloths under the stars.

A more casual option will also be available, with people able purchase food and drink from vendors and then set up on the runway.

"Last year, we had 600 people dining on the runway, so we hope to get similar numbers this year,” Ms Holloway told the Whitsunday Times.

Gates open on September 7, at 8am with the first of the air shows to begin at 11am.

There will also be children's entertainment, including a jumping castle along with food stalls and a licensed bar.

Tickets are on sale now, www.whitsundayairport .com.au/events to book.