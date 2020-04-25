Menu
Mary and Peter Robert celebrated Anzac Day from their driveway this morning.
‘It’s the main day of the year for me’

Laura Thomas
25th Apr 2020 8:20 AM
THE Aussie battler spirit shone through this morning as residents across Airlie Beach gathered in their driveways to honour the Anzacs.

Streets were adorned with candles and memorials and the last post echoed from living rooms.

Just as the sun pushed through the clouds, a 1941 Tiger Moth and a helicopter flew low over town, bringing back memories for Vietnam veteran Peter Robert.

"It was quite thrilling to listen to the helicopter … the sound is very unique. It sends a shiver up your backbone," he said.

Mr Robert joined the army before national service was introduced and went with the first battalion to Vietnam.

He served alongside the American troops before returning home and being posted to Malaya for 18 months.

After a second 12-month posting to Vietnam, Mr Robert left the army in 1984 after 21 years of service.

Mr Robert was part of a driveway service on Beach Rd in Cannonvale and said even though it was a different kind of ceremony it still carried the same important message.

"It's very hard to put into words," he said.

"It's the main day of the year for me.

"Just remembering everyone you knew, the ones we lost there and the ones that have passed on since we've been home and out of the army. We have reunions every few years and there's always someone missing.

"It's still good the way everything's come up. Whoever thought of this idea is incredible."

Residents on Beach Rd were lucky to have one of the region's renowned singers, Jeni Borellini, as a neighbour.

Jeni Borellini honoured the Anzacs with a driveway service this morning.
She performed both the Australian and New Zealand national anthem to mark the occasion this morning and said it was special to have been able to remember the Anzacs despite restrictions.

"I think everyone really wanted to do something and needed to do something," she said.

"Normally we have a huge, huge crowd and it really cuts to your heart. But when that chopper flew over, I felt as though we were actually down at the cenotaph," she said.

"It was lovely, and it was different, but I still think it had the feeling there."

A small crowd emerged from their apartments and houses to observe the ceremony, and Mrs Borellini had one message for everyone to remember today.

"Lest we forget. We should never, ever forget the sacrifice that was done so that we could have freedom."

Residents of Beach Rd lined the streets for Anzac Day this morning.
