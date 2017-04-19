It's time to shop locally

AIRLIE Beach Day Spa co-owners Scott and Laura Lovekin officially opened their business on Monday last week and they have come with a message.

"Buy local, the only way we can get people back in the area is getting people to spend money locally,” Mr Lovekin said.

"It will get back to where it was (pre-Cyclone Debbie) but we need people to come and spend, we need to survive.

"It's important not to ignore small business.”

Consistent with this mantra, Airlie Beach Day Spa is offering 10% off for local customers six days a week except for holidays.

While they only opened up shop in the direct aftermath of the cyclone, the business co-owners and staff are brimming with enthusiasm.

They offer a wide range of luxurious packages including pedicures, manicures, facials, body scrubs, massages, milk baths and everything necessary for a "full spa experience”.

Mr Lovekin said being based on the quiet side of Main Street near Fish D'vine came with its challenges, but he wanted people to know they were out there.

"When the cruise ships come in we get a lot of trade, but because we are on the far end of the main strip next to Fish D'vine a lot of people don't walk past,” he said.

Mr Lovekin described their services as "five star” and said they would aim to keep it that way.