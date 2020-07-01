It’s Townsville V Mackay in league shake-up

Townsville rugby league match between centrals and Norths at Townsville Sports Reserve. Norths' Justin Kennedy and Centrals' Clancy Kersh. Picture: Evan Morgan

TOWNSVILLE Brothers and Norths Townsville will field teams across all four Rugby League Mackay and District senior competitions in what is a massive shake-up of community rugby league in north Queensland.

RLMD chairman Adam Wright today confirmed the two Townsville clubs had indicated their intent to join the Mackay competition, with talks ongoing to also include a representative team from the Central Highlands.

The decision comes after Townsville District Rugby League met with its senior clubs last night and a vote was passed to not play out the 2020 senior season in Townsville.

"We've got the welcome mat laid out and it's going to be great," Wright said.

"I think it adds another layer, another level to football this year. It's basically rep games every weekend when (Mackay clubs) play Townsville teams, which they've never done in the past."

Wright said the overwhelming reaction had been a positive one, and reiterated there would be a premiership to play for - one he says could be even more enticing, now that the competition spans two and potentially three regions.

Brothers Cairns’ Luke Fleming is tackled by Townsville Brothers’ David Musumecci as he scores a try. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"Who has the best competition, Townsville or Mackay? Whoever wins the competition this year can say they're the best team in north Queensland," Wright said.

Wright also confirmed Mackay clubs would travel to Townsville to play away games, though the intricacies of the draw are yet to be decided.

TDRL chairman Ross Anderson gave his blessing to the two Townsville sides and welcomed senior football returning to the town, even under the RLMD banner.

"Footy is footy and we're all footy tragics. The whole idea is we want to see football," he said.

"I wish everybody involved all the best. Hopefully it's a very good, strong competition.

"Footy is back on in north Queensland at a community level and that's all that matters."

The reformatted Rugby League Mackay and District season will begin on August 1, with an eight-week regular season and a two-week finals series.

The draw is expected to be finalised and released sometime next week.