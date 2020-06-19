Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An innocent woman is reeling after a senseless firebombing attack on her car has left her out of pocket and scared for her safety.
An innocent woman is reeling after a senseless firebombing attack on her car has left her out of pocket and scared for her safety.
Crime

‘I’ve had nightmares’: Mum’s car firebombed

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
19th Jun 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An innocent woman is reeling after a senseless "firebombing" attack on her car has left her out of pocket and scared for her safety.

Nikki Briant was visiting a friend at Purono Park last week when they saw someone run down the driveway on the home's security camera system.

The mother looked out the door to see flames shooting out the back window of her car about 8.30pm.

An arsonist is believed to have broken the window with a special tool and thrown an accelerant into the back seat of her car before setting it on fire.

Photos from the inside of Nikki Briant’s car show the extent of damage caused from the fire.
Photos from the inside of Nikki Briant’s car show the extent of damage caused from the fire.

They left behind some clothing, but police have been unable to find the culprit.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said police were still investigating the incident.

Police data shows six arson offences were recorded in the Townsville District last month.

Since January, there has been 29 arson offences recorded, with Kirwan recording the most offences (9).

Ms Briant was heartbroken, saying her child's car seat was destroyed in the blaze.

Her car was also not insured.

"I've had nightmares that he was in the car ever since," she said.

Ms Briant believes she got caught up in a crime that had nothing to do with her.

If anyone has information, please call Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as 'I've had nightmares': Mum's car firebombed

bomb crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAKE OFF: Whitsunday Coast lands more flights

        premium_icon TAKE OFF: Whitsunday Coast lands more flights

        News Sun-seeking Victorians will be able to get their Whitsunday fix soon thanks to a deal struck with Jetstar.

        ‘It’s a matter of men understanding that help is there’

        premium_icon ‘It’s a matter of men understanding that help is there’

        News Men across the Whitsundays are being encouraged to check in with their mates during...

        GAME ON: Kick-start to sport in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon GAME ON: Kick-start to sport in the Whitsundays

        News Training has begun for athletes across the region as the Whitsunday Sportspark...

        How sports clubs can safely return after COVID-19

        premium_icon How sports clubs can safely return after COVID-19

        Health The coronavirus resource will support sporting organisations across NQ to stay...