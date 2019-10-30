Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON PROBATION: Anthony William Pilat was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.186. Photo: Facebook
ON PROBATION: Anthony William Pilat was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.186. Photo: Facebook
Crime

‘I’ve lost my kids’: Drink driver drifts into oncoming lane

Felicity Ripper
29th Oct 2019 6:28 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 4:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was caught drifting onto the wrong side of the road while driving told a court he lost his three kids due to alcohol.

Police could smell alcohol when they pulled over Anthony William Pilat, from Bokarina, on Lomond Cres at Caloundra West on October 2.

"The vehicle drifted onto the incorrect side of the road and was then intercepted by police," police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said.

Pilat returned a breath-alcohol reading of 0.186.

He told the court he had struggled with alcoholism for years and this incident was a result of a relapse.

"Due to this I've lost my three kids and my partner," Pilat said.

He said he was now attending an Alcoholics Anonymous group five to seven times a week.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said Pilat had only one previous conviction on his record from 2010.

"Don't get me wrong it is very dangerous," she said.

"I wouldn't want to get mowed down by a drink or drug driver."

Pilat was given an 18-month probation order where he must report to officers, submit to breath testing and undergo counselling.

His licence was disqualified for a further nine months.

caloundra magistrates court drink driving drive uil editors picks high range
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Quick thinking that saved shark victims’ lives

    premium_icon Quick thinking that saved shark victims’ lives

    News Two British visitors attacked by a shark in the latest Whitsundays horror were lucky to have a person with medical expertise as part of their tour group.

    Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

    premium_icon Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

    Crime Driver cops abuse in Cannonvale carpark altercation.

    UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

    premium_icon UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

    Crime Man taken to hospital following alleged assault in Airlie bar.

    Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

    premium_icon Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

    News Supporters say they are now closer than ever to being shovel ready