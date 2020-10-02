‘Never seen the films’: Paul Rudd sledges Avengers co-stars

Hollywood star Paul Rudd has revealed the actor he's never admitted to wanting to work with during a heartwarming virtual visit to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The Ant-Man actor, 51, spent more than an hour answering questions from Queensland's sick kids on Juiced TV on Friday, including being asked who he wanted to act alongside the most.

"I would really like to work with Tom Hanks. I've been asked this question before. I've never said this," Rudd said of Hanks, who is currently filming on the Gold Coast.

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd spoke to kids at the Queensland Children's Hospital for Juiced TV

"I'm such a huge fan of his and I think it'd be amazing to work with Tom Hanks."

Rudd called in from New York to meet superfan Jasper, who he'd been corresponding with since the Gold Coast teen wrote to him having watched Romeo + Juliet in his high school English class.

Rudd had already sent Jasper a signed Ant-Man poster that read, "You should frame this. It'll be worth serious cash".

"I am so touched that you wanted to speak to me," Rudd said. "I'm the smallest Avenger there is and that includes Tom Holland. I can't believe this."

Rudd, who has 126 acting credits to his name, said the Marvel films had been his favourite projects to work on while sledging the other superheroes in the franchise.

Queensland Children's Hospital patient Jasper organised a chat with Hollywood actor Paul Rudd for Juiced TV and snapped a virtual selfie. Picture: Juiced TV

"I'm the only one of all of them that can talk to ants. That includes Thor. He just has a hammer," he said.

"And the Hulk, who is just green and big and smashes this. And then Ironman, I still don't know what Ironman does. I've never really seen the films."

He was also asked for his favourite on-set blooper and admitted he was known for laughing during filming.

Everything his character said in Forgetting Sarah Marshall was made up with the goal to make Jason Segal laugh while he said he laughed the most during filming for Anchorman.

"Will Ferrell really made me laugh in Anchorman, many many times. One of them was when he said, 'Milk was a bad choice'," Rudd said.

The American actor paid tribute to the healthcare workers at the Queensland Children's Hospital as well as the children, who he said are "the funniest, nicest, strongest, most amazing group of people on the planet' and are "truly superheroes".

Jasper also received a signed poster from the Ant-Man actor.

"It's just incredible the love, the support, the endless hours and devotion and the friendships that are formed," he said.

"All of it is created by you. You do such amazing work and not enough people probably get to tell you how much they appreciate it. You're really doing such amazing things and I wish I could be there in person to give you all a socially distant hug."

Rudd vowed to visit Jasper in Australia in person when he could, and visit Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth, saying "What is he like five minutes away?"

Rudd joins a long list of celebrities including Hemsworth, Margot Robbie and Johnny Depp to virtually visit the hospital during the global pandemic to lift the spirits of Queensland's sick kids.

Originally published as 'I've never seen the films': Paul Rudd sledges Avengers co-stars