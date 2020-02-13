Menu
Crime

Jack De Belin trial suffers further delay

by Steve Zemek
13th Feb 2020 1:43 PM

The rape trial of NRL star Jack de Belin has hit another hurdle after it was further delayed due to a witness falling ill.

De Belin's trial was scheduled to begin on February 3, but was initially delayed by legal argument.

The matter before Judge Andrew Haesler in the Wollongong District Court was delayed again when a critical witness fell ill this week and was unable to appear.

The legal argument has now been adjourned until April.

De Belin and co-accused Callan Sinclair have been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman inside a Wollongong apartment in December 2018.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault in company and are facing a trial which is expected to last two weeks.

The matter will return to court on April 8.

St George Illawarra and NSW back-rower De Belin was sidelined by the NRL under its "no-fault" stand down policy in February 2018.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

