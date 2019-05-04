Jacki Weaver slams Oscar-winning actress

IT'S a battle of two legendary actresses.

This week, The Addams Family star Anjelica Huston took a dig at practically everyone in Hollywood in a wide-ranging interview with Vulture.

Huston specifically called out an "old-lady cheerleader movie" featuring a "band" of older stars - a likely reference to Poms, an upcoming comedy starring Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver.

Weaver this week got a chance to respond with some disses of her own when she told Vanity Fair that Huston can "go f**k herself." Added Weaver, "I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago."

Angelica Huston. Picture: Invision/AP

When asked about her new film John Wick: Chapter 3, Huston told Vulture that she's "looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren't apologetically humble or humiliating." The star then provided a specific example of one such "humiliating" film, saying, "Like, 'Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,' you know. An old-lady cheerleader movie."

Huston never mentioned the film by name, but it was pretty clear she was referring to Poms, an upcoming ensemble comedy starring Weaver, Diane Keaton, and Pam Grier about "a group of women who form a cheer squad at their retirement community, proving you're never too old to 'bring it!'" per IMDb.

"I don't like that kind of thing," continued Huston. "If I'm going to be an old lady - and I'm sort of touching old lady these days - at least I want to be a special old lady. I don't want to be relegated to some has-been making a comeback. I hate comebacks."

When asked about Huston's remarks, Weaver told Vanity Fair that she "can't see [Huston] cheerleading." She said that she thought Huston was "charming," but that seems to have changed after reading Huston's interview with Vulture.

Weaver stars alongside a cast of older actresses in the new cheerleading comedy Poms. PictureL Roadshow Pictures.

"I just laughed. And then I thought, 'Well, she can go f**k herself,'" said Weaver of the interview. "I was kind of disappointed. I had always been an admirer of Anjelica. And I thought, 'That's a bit mean and petty." Added the Silver Linings Playbook star with a laugh, "I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago."

Weaver went on to say that Huston's comments are representative of Hollywood's "ageism" problem and noted that she sympathises with the actress. "Anjelica sounds sad at the moment, I have to say," she told Vanity Fair. "I think she must be a bit disappointed or she wouldn't be slagging on people for no reason, including herself, saying she's an 'old lady.'"

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.