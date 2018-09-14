Jackie O’s debut single pulled from iTunes

JACKIE O's debut single has been pulled from iTunes over a copyright infringement.

The KIIS FM radio star was challenged by her co-host, Kyle Sandilands, to write and record a song.

Jackie teamed up KIIS FM producer Kian Oliver and writers from AVALONiA and after two days, her song Honey Money was finished.

The single was released on iTunes earlier in the week with all the proceeds going to Drought Angels, a charity supporting drought-affected farmers.

Remarkably, Honey Money rocketed up the charts and made it all the way to number one on the iTunes Australia chart.

But this morning, disaster struck.

"We now have to take it down," Jackie announced on air to Beau Ryan who is filling in for a sick Kyle.

Jackie went on to explain that the cover art work for Honey Money is the reason it's been removed from iTunes.

"The cover art work is horrific," she said. "It's my head really badly photoshopped onto someone else's body. I didn't know who it was … It looked a bit like a pisstake."

Jackie O’s cover work breached copyright.



Jackie couldn't understand why the KIIS FM producer in charge of the art, Pete Deppeler (aka Intern Pete), had decided to photoshop her face on someone else's body.

"You were trying to make me look hip hop or something," she said. "What's wrong with just me? I've got a heaps of photos out there. I've done a million photo shoots for this station, I have a lot of photos that you could use.

"Anyway, Intern Pete has apparently chosen Iggy Azalea's body for me to be photoshopped on and that is a copyright infringement and we now have to take it down until we get new art work," she said.

But wait, it gets worse.

"The problem with this is, when you take it down, the people who have bought it, when you reload it they have to re-buy it and that's not cool," Jackie O said.

"So when we put it up again it will now be for free so that the people who did buy it can still have it and anyone else can have it for free.

"This is such a disaster," she said.

The radio presenter/singer urged listeners to still donate to Drought Angels even though the single will be available for free when it is re-added to iTunes.