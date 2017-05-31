Jackson's 10km return win

RETURN: The Airlie Beach Running Festival Half Marathon winner from 2015 (pictured here) Steve Jackson has claimed another win.

RUNNING: Hamilton Island Activities and Sports Events manager Steve Jackson isn't just an organiser of some of the biggest sporting events in the Whitsundays, he's also a fine athlete.

Jackson returned from the Burdekin Sugar Rush in Ayr over the weekend with a win in the 10km event.

The win was made all the more impressive as Jackson was returning to competition after an 18- month break due to family and work commitments.

"I'm just trying to get back in racing shape. I was pretty happy. I'm not in personal best shape just yet but definitely still moving back to some semblance of good form,” he said.

He travelled to the event with a small contingent of Whitsunday runners, with Chris Taylor finishing the half marathon in 1.36 hours while Dora Dale finished in a solid time of 1.41 hrs.

"It was a low key event but there were some good runners from around the region,” Jackson said.

"It was good just to test the water and see where you're at fitness-wise.”

Jackson said while he won't be competing in the events he organises, he plans on running the 10km at the Gold Coast in July and a few other events throughout the year including the Airlie Beach Running Festival.

Running action continues this weekend, with a number of Whitsunday and Hamilton Island Running Club members heading south for the Mackay Marina Run. Newcomer Georgia Rogers is running in the 8km event, alongside fellow islanders Ebony and Steve Jackson, Natasha Helsham, Rebecca Hadley, Shane Bellert and Kyle Pevitt-Scott.

It will be their last hit out before the upcoming Great Whitehaven Beach Run.

"Everything is in place. The beach is looking better and better all the time,” Jackson said.

"It should be a really good competition.”