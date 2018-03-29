Menu
'Jade loved you': Twin's words to teen fighting for life

Jade and Georgia Dixson. Jade was killed in a car crash on March 27, 2018. She is pictured with her twin sister.
Jade and Georgia Dixson. Jade was killed in a car crash on March 27, 2018. She is pictured with her twin sister. Contributed
Sarah Barnham
by

JADE Dixson's twin sister has sent an emotional message of support to Adrian Fraser who was driving the car involved in last night's tragic crash.

Adrian remains in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was cut from the red Hyundai that rolled and slammed into a tree on Dulgon Dr at Perwillowen.

Jade, who was a passenger in the car, died on the way to hospital.

Her twin sister Georgia has reached out to Adrian on social media, reminding him her sister "loved him very much".

"We are always here for you," Georgia wrote.

"You're very strong and you will get through this, don't worry about what people say.

"Jade loved you very much and she wouldn't want you to be angry at yourself.

"Stay strong buddy...love you."

Support for Adrian continues to flow on social media. A heart-warming message left by James Ward reflected on memories the pair shared together.

"Spent so many hours up late," he wrote.

"They were some of the funniest moments of my life.

"How we used to watch Inbetweeners together and just piss ourselves laughing man.

"I love you so much bro and I'm so thankful for you... you were one of a kind and such a gem to me, we have all got our fingers crossed for you."

Layla Richards told Adrian to stay strong.

"Praying every second you will wake up soon," she wrote.

Harlee Henderson said: "Hang in there buddy, be the fighter we know you are."

Local Partners