Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Celebrity

Jagger’s stunning comeback

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2019 4:16 PM

Yes, time is still on Mick Jagger's side, and he has proven yet again that when you start him up, you know he'll never stop.

After the 75-year-old rocker had to undergo a heart valve replacement procedure in April, forcing the Rolling Stones to postpone their US tour, the ageless wonder was his old shimmying self when the band kicked off their delayed opening show in Chicago.

With the Stones taking the stage to Street Fighting Man, Jagger showed he still had plenty of punch left in him.

And Mick was happy - and the crowd was thrilled.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers went on to perform classics such as Gimme Shelter, Sympathy for the Devil, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Fittingly, the sold-out concert closed with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, the Stones' 1965 No. 1 hit that never fails to satisfy after all these years.

More Stories

Show More
mick jagger

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: Show Whitsunday

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Show Whitsunday

    News Check out all the action from Friday's Show Whitsunday.

    Fish willing to play the game

    Fish willing to play the game

    Fishing Looking to wet a line this weekend.

    Day to be kind to others

    Day to be kind to others

    News Kindness being shared throughout the Whitsundays.

    Time to get on with the show

    premium_icon Time to get on with the show

    News Show Whitsunday is back for another year.