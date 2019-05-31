Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dalby pig producers Paul Maguire.
Dalby pig producers Paul Maguire.
Crime

Government vows to jail vegan activists

Michael Nolan
11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEAT producers hope tough new penalties passed by the Queensland Government last week will deter animal liberation activists from trespassing on their farms.

The parliament increased the penalties for unlawfully entering a food production facility, a feedlot or a live export facility to a maximum fine of $60,000 or up to a year in jail.

Dalby pig producer Paul Maguire welcomed the move.

Protesters targeted his operation twice, prompting Mr Maguire to invest in extra security and surveillance.

"I am very happy to see the tougher penalties," he said.

"They are a huge improvement on what was there and hopefully they will deter protesters.

"Hopefully the fines and jail time comes to fruition because previously they have been given the minor punishment available."

Farm industry bodies pressured the government to up the penalties after a string of on-farm protests and abattoir sit-ins last year.

They included a highly publicised protest at Carey Brothers' Yangan Abattoir in April and a protest at the Lemontree feedlot in Millmerran.

Mr Maguire said the protests made producers reconsider their security hardware.

"Producers are a lot more aware of what is going on and there is lot more activity around surveillance and fencing," Mr Maguire said.

The legislation amends the Summary Offences Act 2005, the Biosecurity Act 2014 and the Exhibited Animals Act 2015 to include penalties.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the amendments meant possible jail for anybody going onto a farm without authorisation.

"Everybody has the right to feel safe and protected in their workplace and in their homes," Mr Furner said.

"While this government supports the right to protest lawfully, it is not acceptable for people to go onto private or commercial property without authorisation."

The laws also apply to showgrounds and sport facilities, where animals are stored.

Chay Neal, the executive director of Animal Liberation Queensland, rejected the changes and said they ignored what he saw as widespread cruelty in the meat industry.

"We don't need these new laws to target activists - we need new laws to target animal cruelty," he said

"We need to make it easier for authorities to prosecute, and we need to look at if the Department of Agriculture is even the right department to police animal welfare laws."

"It's time for the government to take animal cruelty seriously."

More Stories

Show More
vegan vegan activism
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Council News Cr Willcox has listed his achievements over his last term, and what he hopes to achieve if re-elected

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Beers with mate lead to fine

        premium_icon Beers with mate lead to fine

        News A 51-year-old boilermaker, from Proserpine, was handed an $800 fine and...

        • 11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        premium_icon Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        News A Cannonvale man who blew ‘too softly’ when asked to provide a specimen of breath...

        Coral Cove farewells the Daltons and welcomes new managers

        premium_icon Coral Cove farewells the Daltons and welcomes new managers

        News Coral Cove Apartments have farewelled the Daltons welcoming new management.