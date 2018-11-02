Jail for breach of order

A man was sent to jail for contravening a domestic violence order.

A man was sent to jail for contravening a domestic violence order. serggn

A CANNONVALE man who breached a domestic violence order has been sentenced to three months in prison.

The 37-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday via video from Capricornia Correctional Centre to a charge of contravention of a domestic violence order with an aggravated offence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police had gone to a Jubilee Pocket house after they were phoned at 7am on June 10 but no one spoke and the call was disconnected.

The court heard police rang back and again no one spoke, but they could hear an argument in the background.

The man had turned up at the house drunk and saying he wanted to see his son, but was told by the victim to come back later in the day at a time that had been previously been organised, Mr Beamish said.

In an initial police interview, the man denied going to the house.

Representing the man in court, solicitor Judy Sheehan said her client accepted he should not have been at the house but said that there was no physical violence.

"At the most, there was verbal action,” Ms Sheehan said.

Magistrate Simon Young said while the offence was "at the lower end” of breaches, it was serious "because of his appalling track record” of breaching domestic violence orders both in Queensland and interstate.

While the man was sentenced to three months' prison, he was made eligible for parole on November 1.