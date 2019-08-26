Jail for car thief is 'looming'

Zack Reyner was an opportunistic theif when he took someones car in Airlie Beach.

A Cannonvale opportunist looking for a way to get home after a night out celebrating, stole a car before later ditching it.

CCTV footage shows Zack Morgan Reyner, 30, on July 13 attempting to open the door of a car parked in Airlie Beach, but was locked.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Reyner of Cannonvale, later came across a car at 3.45am that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition and took advantage of the situation by taking the car before leaving it on Valley Road in Cannonvale.

Solicitor Ali Ladd said it was Reyner's first day back in Airlie Beach and although he had some criminal history, he didn't have any similar offending after he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to unlawful use of a car.

Magistrate James Morton disagreed, telling the court Reyner had breaking and entering, and tress passing charges on his history, before he then sent him into custody.

"This was an opportunistic crime - it didn't matter which one you were going to take, you were looking for a car to take you home," Mr Morton said.

"You were too lazy to walk home so you took someone's car."

Reyner's last appearance before the court was in May 2015 where he was sentenced to two years' probation.

Mr Morton said a term of imprisonment was looming for Reyner.

"A normal, logical thinking person doesn't do this," he said.

"I did have prison in mind for you because I need to send you a message that this type of activity isn't acceptable.

"Stop going around helping yourself to other people's property."

Reyner was sentenced to 12 months' probation.