Jail for truck crash that killed a Proserpine man

A man who was driving a truck that rolled, killing his Proserpine passenger in 2017, will spend six months in jail.

Edward Andrew Faust was on Wednesday jailed after pleading guilty in Brisbane District Court to one charge of dangerous driving causing death and one drug-related offence.

Twenty-five-year-old Brendan Ryan Johnsen was critically injured in the truck crash near Gin Gin on September 26, 2017.

Faust had not slept for 25 hours and was affected by drugs when he lost control of, and rolled, the vehicle, which was loaded with flooring materials.

Judge Julie Dick sentenced Faust to two-and-a-half years in jail, ordering the term be suspended for three years when he is released in September.

More on this at the Daily Mercury