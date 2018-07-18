Jail time due to court no show

A FORMER Kelsey Creek man will no longer have a choice about whether he attends court after he could not show cause for failing to attend his court date last week.

The man was sentenced to one month imprisonment, with two days declared served, to be eligible for parole on August 15.

The 38-year-old faces a charge for failing to report under the Child Protection Act, which has been on foot since May 21 this year when bail was granted.

After appearing in court twice since then and adjourning to seek legal advice, the mine worker left a phone message with the court and supplied an inadequate medical certificate when he missed his July 9 hearing mention.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said his client had tried to communicate with the court and had lodged his legal aid application.

Magistrate Simon Young said the defendant had an "abhorrent history” with similar entries.

"I have full view given your conduct in the proceedings of the charge have been actively avoiding having that matter dealt with,” he said.